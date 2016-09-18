Middleton golfers do their bit for charity

Every year, the seniors section at Middleton Hall Golf Club hold a charity stableford competition where half the entry fee goes to charity.

This year the charity was Prostate Cancer UK.

More than 50 eniors played and the fund-raising was supported by a prize draw with tickets sold across the club.

Seniors captain Chris Hudson said: “The seniors and all members of the club have been extremely generous and enabled us the raise a fantastic £551.50 for the charity.”

Hudson is pictured presenting a cheque to Prostate Cancer UK representative Nick Brown.