Craig Hazelhurst-Jeavons is captain at Middleton Hall Golf Club in 2017 and is currently seeking a local cause to be his charity for next year.

If you would like to be considered, please write to him at the golf club and let him know why and what your charity does.

He will then consider all requests and announce his choice.

The address is: Middleton Hall Golf Club, Hall Orchards, Middleton, King’s Lynn PE32 1RY.