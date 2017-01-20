Middleton Hall charity day proves to be huge success

Here are the four new Middleton Hall Golf Club captains for the year.
Their charity day was a huge success which raised £354, and they thank everyone who helped to make this a great success.
l RIGHT – pictured, from left: Junior captain Ethan English, Ladies’ captain Eleanor Kelly, Mens’ captain Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons and Seniors’ captain Bob Gamble.
Also pictured is the first-ever lady president at MHGC 2017, Elaine Calvert, presenting exiting president Malcolm Garrod with an engraved crystal paperweight as a memento for his term of four years. Garrod is now retiring as club president.