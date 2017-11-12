Middleton Hall Golf Club supports charity

Eighteen pairs of golfers at Middleton Golf Club battled against the wind and rain on Saturday morning in the tins and toys competition to help the local Salvation Army.

Tins and toys were donated by the players and also by the organiser, Angela Kiddell.

Winners pictured, from left to right, are: David Norris, Jamie Freebairn, Deborah Hemeter, Bob Usher, Chris Bamfield, organiser Angela Kiddell, Jason Whitmore and Darryl Hazelhurst-Jeavons.

Other Middleton results

Seniors Section

Greensomes Stableford: 1 C. Moore, G. Highfield 42pts, J. Smith, M. Calvert 41pts, 3 P. Rushbrook, E. Calvert 40pts.