A hole-in-one is supposedly a rarity, but Middleton Hall golfer Barry Fox has done it twice this year.

Playing in the Seniors roll-up (RUGS) Christmas Pudding competition, his second ace of the year came at the 157 yard, fourth hole with a perfect 7 iron shot.

The field of 40 players enjoyed a festive drink at Fox’s expense and now confidently expect him to add to his career tally of five holes in one before too long.