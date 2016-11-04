Middleton Hall juniors shine against senior golf section

A group of Middleton Hall Golf Club juniors had an excellent match against members of the senior section (above).

The juniors with handicaps played a better ball matchplay and the juniors without handicaps played a greensomes with a senior.

MHGC Girls

After a nail-biting 18 holes, the result of the main match was a draw and the greensomes competition was won by Junior George Veal with his partner Graham Scarff.

l A group of junior girls from MHGC went over to Richmond Park to play in the County Girls Autumn Meeting.

Two of the girls with handicaps played the main 18 hole competition while the juniors without handicaps played a 9 hole greensomes with an adult from their own club.

Poppy Beales won the main competition with an excellent 43 points, followed in second place by Lucy Partridge with an equally excellent 39.

Although the non handicap juniors were not in the prizes, they played well and had an enjoyable day which also provided them with more experience.

Middleton Hall Golf Club results

October 2016 Monthly Stableford, Div 1: Mark Foster 38 pts, Dennis Jones 36, Chris Moore 35. Div 2: Simon Brown 38 pts, Nick Cobb 37 pts ocb, Paul Cornwell 37.

Middleton Hall Golf Charity 2017: Vice captain Craig Hazelhurst-Jeavons thanks everyone who took the time to contact him about local charities. After much consideration he has decided to support West Norfolk Befriending as his chosen charity in 2017.