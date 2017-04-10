Search

Middleton Hall magic at ladies event

editorial image

Ladies from Middleton Hall Golf Club took to the course to compete in an AmAm competition.

After an excellent competition, the winning team of Angela Kiddell, Pauline Stevens-Smith, Kathleen Chanseem and Debbie Hemeter scored a magnificent 100 points.

The second placed team of Elaine Calvert, Kirsten Kerry, Joan Gill and Brenda Boldero registered a total of 92 points.

Pictured on the right, from left, are: Brenda Boldero, Kirsten Kerry, Elaine Calvert, Joan Gill, Angela Kiddell, Kathleen Chanseem, Pauline Stevens-Smith and Debbie Hemeter.