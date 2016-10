Middleton Hall Golf Club Ladies’ Section members Joan Gill and Kirsten Kerry won Ping umbrellas in this annual competition.

Runners-up were Elaine Calvert and Marie Long who won Ping shoe bags.

MLNF MHGC

The foursome are pictured in the photo right, at the top.

Right, below: Middleton Hall Ladies captain Elaine Calvert presented Jenny Chessell with the cup following her win in the 3 Clubs and a Putter competition at MHGC.

Soo Khoo (right of the picture) was runner-up.