Search

Middleton Hall team sweeps aside Barnham Broom

Middleton Hall Golf Club New Captains The 4 new Captains for the year of 2017, The charity day was a huge success which raised � 354 thank you to everyone who helped to make this a great success. ( Names from left to right) Junior Captain Ethan English, Ladies Captain Eleanor Kelly, Mens Captain Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons and Seniors Captain Bob Gamble

Middleton Hall Golf Club New Captains The 4 new Captains for the year of 2017, The charity day was a huge success which raised � 354 thank you to everyone who helped to make this a great success. ( Names from left to right) Junior Captain Ethan English, Ladies Captain Eleanor Kelly, Mens Captain Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons and Seniors Captain Bob Gamble

0
Have your say

The Middleton Hall Golf Club Cullington team beat Barnham Broom at home 20 up.

The MHGC Myhill team lost after a valiant effort, 7 down away to Swaffham. A big thank you to the caddies and supporters.

MHGC men’s captain Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons (pictured) is currently seeking businesses for sponsoring a hole for his Captains Day charity event.

His charity is West Norfolk Befriending.

There are nine holes left to sponsor. If you would like more information please email him direct at chj1975@btconnect.com