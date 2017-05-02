Middleton Hall team sweeps aside Barnham Broom

The Middleton Hall Golf Club Cullington team beat Barnham Broom at home 20 up.

The MHGC Myhill team lost after a valiant effort, 7 down away to Swaffham. A big thank you to the caddies and supporters.

MHGC men’s captain Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons (pictured) is currently seeking businesses for sponsoring a hole for his Captains Day charity event.

His charity is West Norfolk Befriending.

There are nine holes left to sponsor. If you would like more information please email him direct at chj1975@btconnect.com