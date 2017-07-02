Middleton ladies host invitation day

Ladies from Middleton Hall Golf Club fought hard for the prizes at their annual invitation day.

Three pairs registered 46 points and the positions were decided on countback.

After a competitive competiton, Kirsten Kerry (Middleton Hall) and her partner Marilyn Barter, from Lynn Golf Club, won.

Judith O’Brien (Middleton Hall) and Ann Wells (Heacham Manor) finished in the runners-up berth, with Elaine Calvert (Middleton Hall) and Jane Playford (Richmond Park) third.

Nearest the pin on the second was Chris Woolley, and on the 11th Marie Long.

Ladies captain Eleanor Kelly presented the prizes, and SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society), the captain’s chosen charity, benefited from the proceeds of the raffle.

The event was sponsored by Sean Kerry.

Other Middleton results are as follows.

Seniors Stableford,

Monday, June 26

Division One: 1 Robin Burton 41pts, 2 Ian MacDuff 40pts, 3 Fred Klerks 39pts.

Division Two: 1 Chris Hudson 41pts, 2 John Scales 40pts, 3 Richard Bromley 37pts.