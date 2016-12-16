Mike and Joan gobble up Turkey Trot at Middleton Hall

Once again the seniors at Middleton Hall Golf Club enjoyed unusually mild weather for their Turkey Trot this year.

The ever popular event attracted a strong field of 64 players for the stableford competition, with additional prizes for best front and back nines and Nearest The Pin on the 13th. Seniors captain, Chris Hudson, presented the prizes. First prize for the ladies went to Joan Gill with a score of 34 points, while Mike Anstey won the men’s competition with a score of 40 points.

Turkey Trot, December 12, Men: 1 Mike Anstey 40pts, 2 Deric Prior 39pts, 3 Geoff Beach 37pts (ocb).

Ladies (31 players): 1 Joan Gill 34pts, 2 Elaine Calvert 30pts