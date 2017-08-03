Mills masters Ryston Park Golf Club prizes

Have your say

Ryston Park Golf Club Ladies captain Maggie Ward (left) is pictured presenting the winning ladies captain’s day prize to Tiff Mills.

Other results from the competition at Ryston Park: 2nd Dang Kittisak, 3rd Caroline Cotterell. Nearest The Pin on the 7th Pam Taylor; on the 4th Tiff Mills. Winning team Ruth Mountain, Ann Mitchell, Tiff Mills.

Classic Catering organised a buffet with the ladies captain Ward and her husband providing the trout they had caught the day before.

The weather wasn’t good for the golf but an excellent afternoon and evening was enjoyed by everyone with all but three lady members attending it was a very good turnout for the captain.