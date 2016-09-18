More success for King’s Lynn BMX family

There was more success for Lynn’s Hill family at the British BMX championships in Derby.

Alan, Kyle and Jared Hill were among 1,200 riders competing over the weekend.

After sailing through the qualifying rounds, Alan was crowned British champion in the 40-44 cruisers – his fifth consecutive cruiser title and 16th consecutive British championship title.

Jared got off to an excellent start in his class, booking himself a place in the finals.He went on to finish third in the final and, although disappointed not to win, it was still a huge achievement in one of the biggest classes of the weekend.

Kyle made it to the semis in the 13/14 cruiser, but just missed out on a final spot to finish fifth.

On Sunday in the nine and overs, Kyle finished fifth, while Alan was second in the masters final.

The Hills’ next competition will be the East Anglia Club Championships, at Peterborough, at the end of the month.