Murrays Act on course to complete treble for Wormegay trainer

Greyhound Murrays Act is firmly on course to land a unique treble.

The recent Coral Champion Stakes hero is out to win another notable prize by landing the East Anglian Derby for Wormegay trainer Kevin Boon.

If successful, it would cap off a fine campaign for the young Greyhound Derby finalist who also clinched the Juvenile Championship earlier in the season.

On Wednesday night, Boon’s charge produced one of the fastest displays seen at Yarmouth to land his opening heat of the Sunbets 71st East Anglian Greyhound Derby.

His dog produced arguably the performance of his career to clock 27.27 for the 462m, a time only bettered by two other runners and a great omen for future success in the event.

Last night, Boon’s speedster was due to take part in the second round, as was Knockard Spring who also made it through to the next stage.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday with the final being held on Thursday, September 21 – a meeting that will be screened on Sky Sports.

Murrays Act’s winning time of 35.15 in the Champion Stakes final at Romford was the fastest of his five victories from 12 races over course and distance.