Nar Valley Fisheries Pentney Hobbs Lake looks in great shape

The weather has been variable this week and this has reflected in the catches throughout the Nar Valley Fisheries complex. When anyone finds feeding fish they are in for a good session as found by regular member Darren Seal of Downham; his first visit to Lake Geneva produced his personnel best UK Common Carp of 29lb 3oz (pictured) along with commons of 19lb 2oz, 26lb 15oz and a lovely Mirror Carp of 26lb 2oz. Bailiff Mark Reeve also had a good first session with six nice Carp from the same lake, increasing in size as they came to the net. Marks first fish was a 13lb 8oz Mirror followed by a 14lb 8oz Mirror, Common Carp of 21lb, 22lb 8oz, 25lb 12oz and 26lb 4oz. A good number of big Bream and Tench have been banked from the lake. Fenn lake is also fishing well with reports of Wels Catfish to 31lb and Common Carp to 27lb 8oz. For more information contact Chris on 01553 636507

Nar Valley Fisheries is looking in great shape for the start of the coarse fishing season on June 1.

A lot of work has been done on all the fisheries and last week the carp were spawning in all the lakes so should be ready to feed from the off. A few permits are still available from the local tackle shops.

Hobbs Lake Trout Fishery is having its best-ever season according to the members with multiple catches regularly including Rainbows and Browns in excess of 3lb.

The hatches in the last month have been incredible and the trout willing to accept offerings from small black buzzers to damselfly nymphs; also hoppers fished as a dry are working very well .

For more information on either venue contact Chris on 01553 636507.