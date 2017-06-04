Nar Valley Fisheries Pentney Hobbs Lake looks in great shape

Nar Valley Fisheries is looking in great shape for the start of the coarse fishing season on June 1.

A lot of work has been done on all the fisheries and last week the carp were spawning in all the lakes so should be ready to feed from the off. A few permits are still available from the local tackle shops.

Hobbs Lake Trout Fishery is having its best-ever season according to the members with multiple catches regularly including Rainbows and Browns in excess of 3lb.

The hatches in the last month have been incredible and the trout willing to accept offerings from small black buzzers to damselfly nymphs; also hoppers fished as a dry are working very well .

For more information on either venue contact Chris on 01553 636507.