Nar Valley’s Lake Geneva is on top form for big carp

During the last seven days, anglers have still been finding the Middle Level in form, despite large clumps of weed flowing down the top end between Pingles-Neepes.

Plenty of anglers were on the level as the form continues to encourage them to the banks.

Pingle-Neepes: roach, rudd, skimmers and perch are all showing on the pole line when being offered caster, maggot hemp and Tares. Feeder anglers are also finding the odd bream to 3lb at Crooked Chimney. Pike strikes are becoming very frequent at this end of the level when targeting the silvers.

Peter’s stretch has again been the more popular for anglers fishing the short pole between 7-9 metres while 23lb nets have been reported mainly of quality roach showing to either hemp or Tares.

Odd skimmers and perch have also shown on this line. Maggot, pinkie and caster have also been rewarding for a few bites.

Ten Mile Bank: Anglers have been present on the banks but only small roach and perch have shown. Pole anglers have had a few better roach show at the Moorings at Denver, small roach starting to show anywhere from Modney Bridge-The Chapel on the pole lines.

Relief Channel: Jacks showing to lures. Cut off Channel: Odd bream and tench reported from tip anglers.

Tottenhill: Bream and carp fed strongly during the early part of the week, catches slowed up as the week progressed. Carp to 12lb show on the method feeder when offering meat, pellet or corn on the hook. Pole anglers also share the spoils when offering either pellet or corn.

Springside: Another encouraging week for those anglers fishing this lake, although none of the bigger carp have been reported plenty have to 14lb. Method feeder is again the most successful method used to entice the carp into feeding.Tench to 4lb 8oz also show during late afternoon sessions.

Silvers galore showing on the whip, pole and waggler to anglers that are targeting them, when offering maggot, caster and bread punch.

Bear Lake: Multiple catches continue to be reported from method feeder anglers, catches of 15 carp reported in single sessions. Plenty of carp to 13lb showing. Pellet, corn and meat have all been very rewarding.

Queen’s Lake: Pole anglers share the spoils with the tip anglers, 100lb bream catches reported from pole anglers fishing the 13-14.5m line when offering maggot on the hook. Bream from 3-8lb are showing. Waggler and whip anglers continue to find the quality roach, rudd and skimmers feeding on the shorter line.

Shepherd’s Lake: Carp to 15lb have shown to the carp anglers when offering a boillie on the hair rig.

Chub to 4lb have also been frequent feeders over the carp offerings. Tench to 3lb have also been reported.

Plenty of roach and rudd are showing to anglers that have targeted them on the pole whip and waggler.

KLAA Open Match: Sunday, October 9 at Tottenhill. Draw 8.30am. Fish 10am-3pm, £10. To book a place contact Ian Hoddy 07825162206.