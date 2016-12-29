National glory for King’s Lynn Lynnsport bowlers

Mo Moseley, Peter Chestney, Roger Saxon and Adam Martell made the trip from Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club to Dereham IBC in the men’s National Fours and emerged winners over Chris Taylor’s block 22-10.

Nicole ‘Minnie’ Moseley made the long trip to Wymondham IBC to play in the ladies National Singles and came away with a 21-16 win over Annett Walters. On the same night Steve Winters and Mikey Rowbotham went NBC in the men’s National Pairs to play Wayne Willgress and won 18-17 with Steve taking out the shot wood with his last wood on a full length to win. Rowbotham had an exceptional game of bowls.

Nicole Moseley and Christine Johnson had an absolutely stunning performance at Fakenham Gallow in the ladies National Pairs. They stayed with their opponents all the way through and brilliantly won on an extra end by one, 18-17.