New fitness regime pays off for North Runcton’s skipper

Norfolk Alliance

Premier Division

A new fitness regime paid dividends for Mark Skipper as North Runcton brushed aside Horsford on Saturday.

Skipper smashed a brilliant century as North Runcton reached their victory target for the loss of only two wickets in 42nd over.

After the game, Ring Associates Man-of-the-Match Skipper said: “In all my 24 years of playing cricket, today was probably the best I’ve batted.

“I felt quite fatigued between 90 an 100 runs but the recent fitness training I have been doing helped guide me to my century.”

North Runcton won the toss and put the visitors in to bat and with this Horsford started well scoring with ease making 70 off the first 13 overs.

The breakthrough came from Will Means (1-45) who dismissed John Ratledge.

Opener Perry-Warnes (61) and the experienced Matt Wilkonson (69) put on a steady 90-run partnership as the visitors posted a more than respectable 238-6 off their 50 overs.

North Runcton bowlers shared a wicket a piece apart from Ben Coote who managed figures of 2-39.

In reply, North Runcton openers Mark Skipper and Dean Robinson put on a mammoth 189 first-wicket partnership.

After Robinson (79) was dismissed, Skipper went on to reach his century in brilliant fashion, hitting the ball to all corners of the ground.

Ball Sponsor: Brown and Co.

DIVISION ONE

Stow enhanced their promotion hopes by denting league leaders Diss’ title aspirations.

On a used wicket tailored to Diss’s bowling attack it was going to be down to spin to the decide the outcome of the game.

The Diss seamers struggled to find anything from the pitch and were no match for the Stow opening partnership of Thomson and Denny.

Thomson pulled a half-tracker from Taylor eloquently through straight mid-wicket for four bringing up the hundred partnership with Thomson quickly moving to 50 not out.

After losing the wicket of Thompson, Denny kept the score ticking over with a number of lusty blows.

Denny finally brought up a well-deserved 100, raising his bat to the pavilion.

A number of Landymore classics over the bowlers head saw the score more towards 250 before an outstanding catch sent him back to the pavilion.

The onslaught then began to see Stow up to 279-6 off their 50 overs.

With no Ward in the side Richmond found the going tough with the ball sitting up to be hit.

Cook, entrusted with the new ball at the pavilion end, picked up a couple of quick wickets during an excellent spell of fast bowling.

Brasset and Esse them got among the wickets before Moulton was introduced into the attack.

Having gone for 10 wides and a single in his first four balls, Moulton proceeded to pick up the key wicket of Tooke. A series of caught-and-bowled efforts and some excellent reflex catching saw Moulton wrap up the tail.

Anglia Car Auction MoM: Will Denny.