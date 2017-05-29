New judo club will open at King’s Lynn Lynnsport

A new judo club will be opening at Alive Lynnsport.

The club, named “Kano Ju No Ri Judo Club”, will be open Friday nights 7pm until 9pm and their first night will be June 23. This will be a sister club to one that has been going for close on 19 years in South East London.

First night is free and then £4 for under-16; £4.50 over-16. The club is affiliated to NAKMAS governing body; all instructors are DBS (CRB) cleared and first aid trained.

Contact information:

judo4all@btinternet.com or www.judo4all.co.uk or call Phil on 07581007899 or Stan on 07813655009.