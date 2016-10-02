New karate class comes to King’s Lynn

A new karate class at the sports centre in King Edward VII Academy, Gaywood Road in Lynn, started a few weeks ago.

The new Samurai Shotokan Karate class is held on Mondays at KES at 6pm and is open to juniors aged five-plus and adults.

Sensei Steve King said: “We have had a great response to our initial promotion and are already planning a second session to then have separate junior and adult classes.

“We are really excited in being able to bring the opportunity of top quality instruction and competition to King’s Lynn.”

Samurai Karate School has been running classes locally for 17 years in Wisbech and Terrington and recently have added classes in Downham and now Lynn.

Karate is also a new Olympic sport.

SKS are members of The WTKO group which has access to some the world’s top Karate instructors who are frequently available via courses and seminars.

Students are also active in competition, involving SKS’s own school championships, WTKO national Championships and invitation events with its many training partners .

Sensei King continued: “Karate has many benefits for children in the development of concentration, focus, co-ordination and self confidence.

“It is also an excellent exercise activity for developing strong bodies and minds as well as learning self defence skills.

“SKS are offering a six-week beginners’ trial for just £15 for people who want to come and try karate and a great signing-on package to continue after the trial.”

Check the website and Facebook page.

Instructors are DBS /CRB (Criminal Records Bureau) registered, insured members of the WTKO and the Senior Sensei is an appointed grading officer for the WTKO GB.

Contact Sensei King on 07843 414433; or email Sensei@samuraimartial arts.co.uk

All details at www.samuraimartialarts.co.uk

Facebook: Karate Kings Lynn or Samurai Shotokan Karate School.