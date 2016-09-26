New King’s Lynn birds shine in Federation race

The penultimate Fens S.R. Federation race was from Bovingdon when eight clubs sent 894 birds, and 14 local birds made the top 20.

They were led by SBS Lofts of Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen and Timmy Simper who came second, third and 12th, with their New Lynn birds; seventh went to Billy Mellett of Wereham.

Clenchwarton Victory winner Paddy Barrett was 10th. Steve Ward took 11th, 19th and 20th. Gaywood’s Rod & Gloria Ogden and sons also won three cards, taking 13th, 16th 18th, followed by three birds for Will Byrne in 14th, 15th and 17th.

Wereham FC had their final young bird race of the season from Bovingdon when six lofts sent 93 birds. The best two local birds flew to the lofts of Steve Ward, and his Jos Thone took 1hr 41 mins to fly 71 miles.

Result: 1 2 Steve Ward, 1232, 1210; 3 Shaun Ewing, 1169; 4 5 6 Billy Mellett, 1151, 1150, 1149.

Clenchwarton Victory raced from Bovingdon. Paddy Barrett won the top three, and his winner took 1hr 54 mins to fly 78 miles.

Result: 1 2 3 Paddy Barrett, 1203, 1190, 1183; 4 5 6 Her Majesty the Queen, 1121, 1109, 1108.

New Lynn RPC had seven members send 135 birds to Bovingdon, in the final race of the 2016 season. Nine young bird races gone and all nine have been won by the SBS Lofts. This top partnerships winner was a Van Den Bulk bird and took 2hrs 4 mins to fly 82 miles.

Result: 1 2 3 Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen & Timmy Simper, 1166, 1138, 1136; 4 Kim Peacock & Bernie Byrne, 1100; 5 6 Manning Brothers & Son, 1088, 1087.

Gaywood FC also raced from Bovingdon. Ian Kennedy won his first young bird race in the final race, when his ch cock bird took 2hrs 10 mins to fly almost 83 miles.

Result; 1 3 6 Ian Kennedy, 1110, 1037, 1006; 2 4 5 Will Byrne, 1075, 1009, 1008.

Lynn NRFC had their final race from Great Driffield; seven members sent 74 birds. Another decent win for West Lynn’s Roger Wells. His dark ch cock and blue hen both took 2hrs 7 mins to fly 93 miles.

Result: 1 2 Roger Wells, 1279 (both birds); 3 Eddie, Jim & Guy Perry, 1251; 4 6 John Purcell & Sam Denton, 1037, 1016; 5 Claude Riches & Justin Anderson, 1017.

Clenchwarton Victory (North) had six lofts send 67 birds to Great Driffield. George Moon has had a good young bird season, and his Jos Thone bred by clubmate John Campbell winner took 2hrs 29 mins to fly 98 miles.

Result: 1 George Moon, 1159; 2 4 5 Tom Williams, 1141, 1119, 1100; 3 6 Her Majesty the Queen, 1133, 1090.

The IBA Protect King’s Lynn Table Tennis League kicked off last week, writes Danny Vertigan.In the Premier Division Wisbech Wizards entertained reigning champions Top Spynn.

Alan Asberry was in fine form for the home team with a tidy maximum and with Grant Brightey and Brett Heppenstall both beating Phill Brown they secured a 5-5 draw, Karl and Ross Brown both had wins over Grant and Brett and then teamed up to take the doubles.

Ziggys started the season in style with a strong 10-0 win, John Blyth, Gary and Chuck Hewitt all registered maximums over newly promoted Heacham ‘A’.

Avengers entertained Wasps and had new signing Keith Phillips in fine form, both Keith and Martyn Allen registered maximums and with Richard Mussett and Keith taking the doubles it was Avengers who took the spoils 8-2, Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson both beating Richard in reply.

Heacham entertained Pegg Scaffolding who were too strong for the home team, Wayne Mason and Martin Skipper both hitting maximums and also pairing up for the doubles, Peter Pegg also chipped in with good wins and they travelled back to Lynn with a comfortable 9-1 win. Arron Howell was the only Heacham player to register with a good win against Peter.

St James took on last season’s Division One champions Ambits and sailed away with a 10-0 win, Owen Turner, Mark Pearman and Chris Gay all with maximums, Rob Rix put up a good fight and was unlucky to lose out in five ends to both Chris and Mark.

My title tip Runcton Holme visited Pauls Driving School and came away with a fine 9-1 win, John Mingay and Dave Wearing both hit full maximums and Graham Warren backed them up with two. Paul Barrett beating Graham in reply.

Wisbech Hawks were also in great form at Blades. Graham Pack and Graham Shephard led the way with maximums and had good support from Nick Pack in a 9-1 win, Alex Bragg gaining a good win over Nick in reply.

Wasps ‘2’ took on Swaffham Terriers and had David Patrick and Igors Scekalevs taking maximums, Terry Rudd supported them with two fine wins for the home side to start with a 9-1 victory, Peter Fysh beating Terry to stop the whitewash.

Newly-formed Runcton Holme ‘A’ entertained Spin Doctors, Runcton’s Danny Vertigan was the only player on the night to win all three games, John Ganley also winning one and then teaming up with Danny to take the doubles.

In reply Peter McDonagh and John Wiggs both had two wins each and were both unlucky to lose to Danny in five ends, the latter giving away five match points in the fifth end. Malcolm Powell also scored a good win over Mik Pitt to make it 5-5.

Runcton Holme ‘B’ hosted Green Fingers and the away team took the spoils, Graham Keeley and Gordon Penny went away with strong maximums and good support from Ray Drew with two wins in a 9-1 win. David Lane beat Ray to avoid a whitewash.