Nicole runner-up to England bowls internationals at King’s Lynn Lynnsport

On Sunday Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club held their under 20’s mixed pairs competition, which brought together young bowlers from all over the east of England.

There were also a few England under 18 and 20 international players.

The semi-finals were contested by Abbie Woodward and Conner Bryan versus Chloe Brett/Harry Ward; the second semi was between Kacey Cook/Ryan Garman vs Arron Johnson/Nicole Moseley.

The final gave the crowd a great exhibition of the skills of these young bowlers.

There were three England internationals in the final with local Lynnsport bowler Nicole Moseley, who was unlucky to finish runner-up with her partner, England international Arron Johnson.

The winners were Brett (daughter of senior star Nick), and Ward, both England internationals from Huntington IBC.

Lynnsport A team will tomorrow at 10am play Huntington IBC in the third round of the Denny Cup national competition.

Nick Brett, who during the 2016 World Indoor Bowls Championship became the World Singles champion for the first time, is due to feature for Huntington.