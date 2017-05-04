Nordelph ace Carrett a great Dane with semi spot

Nordelph’s darts ace Steve Carrett takes part on the BDO circuit all over Europe and last weekend he was at the Denmark Open.

After numerous games taking out many top seeded players he eventually lost on stage in the semi-final.

The following day Carrett got to the last 32 of the Denmark Masters.

As a result he picked up 29 ranking points for the BDO in his attempt to get to the Lakeside World Championships.

Currently ranked 10th in the English Darts Organisation, his attempts are going well.

Carrett recently equalled the all time record for highest average in Cambridgeshire and has also been playing for King’s Lynn United team this season.