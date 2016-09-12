North Lynn fancier Byrne on fire for Gaywood

Racing Pigeons

By Kevin Mason

The Gaywood FC latest race was from Newbury when seven members sent 98 birds.

North Lynn’s Will Byrne has enjoyed a very good young bird season, and this week his birds were on top form taking the club’s first three positions. His winner was a Mark Gilbert hen and took 1hr 59 mins to fly 115 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 3 Will Byrne, 1708, 1665, 1648; 4, 5 Her Majesty the Queen, 1645, 1643; 6 Ian Kennedy, 1611.

The New King’s Lynn RPC also raced from Newbury when eight lofts sent 146 birds, and released, at 0730hrs with no wind. Still unbeaten with their youngsters are the S.B.S Lofts who once again dominated this result by taking the top four positions, and were in their clock within 22 seconds, and took 1hr 57 mins to fly 115 miles. Their winner was a pure Janssen, and these four birds are expected to take the top four in the Fed result. The S.B.S lofts also won all pools and the nom.

Result: 1, 2, 3, 4 Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen, Timmy Simper, 1726, 1725, 1723, 1721; 5, 6 Kim Peacock & Bernie Byrne, 1676, 1656.

The Wereham FC had six members send 136 birds to Newbury. Billy Mellett had a very good race in the club, taking the first four places. His winning Flor Engels took 2hrs 5 mins to fly 112 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 Billy Mellett, 1576, 1574, 1573, 1571; 5 Shaun Ewing, 1545.

Lynn NRFC had six members send 126 birds to Budwith. West Lynn’s Roger Wells won his second race of the season, when his blue pied cock bird took 1hr 56 mins to fly 90 miles.

Result: 1, 3 Roger Wells, 1366, 1357; 2, 4 Eddie, Jim & Guy Perry, 1365, 1307; 5, 6 Phil & Wayne Vincent, 1306, 1277.

The above club also had two races from the Scottish Borders at Berwick. In the first race Her Majesty the Queen clocked three birds with velocities of 1501, 1440 and 1439. The winner took 4hrs 25 mins to fly 226 miles.

The second race was for Old Hens, and Wormegay’s Billy Mellett took the first three cards with vel’s of 1636 (two birds) and 1613. The winners took 4 hrs 13 mins to fly 235 miles.