North Runcton based West Norfolk Tennis Club retains two titles

West Norfolk Lawn Tennis Club, based at North Runcton, has retained both the Mixed and Ladies Division One titles in the North West Norfolk League.

The ladies’ team of Leanne Skinner, Norma Bowen, Sue Pratt and Margaret Doubleday, plus sub Aldona Ivanauskiene, were also unbeaten in Division One, winning seven matches and drawing one. This is their 11th title in 12 years.

The mixed doubles team, comprising regular players Leanne Skinner, Gary Thrower, Mark Little, Sue Pratt and Norma Bowen, plus sub Rhian Pilkington, were also unbeaten throughout the season, winning five matches, and drawing three, making this the sixth title in 10 years for the West Norfolk LTC mixed team.

The ladies B team are currently sitting in second place in Division Two, with one match to play, having so far won six and lost three.

The club, which has three grass and two hard courts, is based at the cricket ground in North Runcton. Besides the regular club sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings, there is a ladies morning on a Wednesday, where non-members are welcome at a small charge, which will continue throughout the winter months, weather permitting.

For more information about the club, please contact club secretary Kate Duncan on 01553 771944 or at Kathleen.duncan3@btinternet.com