North Runcton Cricket Club holds its annual meeting

North Runcton Cricket Club pictured after their win in the final of the Hunts County Cup at the end of the 2016 season.

After a successful season which saw the second Xl gain promotion and all three youth teams show great promise and progress, NRCC are holding their annual meeting on Monday (7.30pm at the clubhouse).

North Runcton CC will be starting indoor junior coaching tomorrow (Saturday 12), based at KES Academy Sports Hall from 3pm to 5pm for active and fun sessions for 7 to 15 year old boys and girls. Session cost is £5.

Please contact peter.coote@uwclub.net for further details or just turn up on the day. This is also a contact if you would like to find out more about playing cricket, umpiring, scoring or helping behind the scenes.