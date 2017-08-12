North Runcton’s two Bens seal Norfolk Alliance run chase win

Have your say

Norfolk Alliance Premier

An impressive run chase by the two Bens, Coote and Skipper for Runcton, who put Brooke into bat in a reduced 40 overs game.

A tidy spell by Skipper (1-21) and Coote (1-24) saw the visitors start well. Jack Major (2-65) picked up two middle order wickets but Gary Chirimuuta (77) and Mathew Collinge (53) hit 21 boundaries between them past the smaller boundary.

Runcton started the chase slowly thanks to the opening bowlers J.Harbershon (3-22) and R.Setchell (1-17). With 30 overs remaining the visitors still needed over 200.

A captain’s innings from Coote included eight sixes and a gutsy 36 from Barrett saw Runcton edge back. Brooke kept taking wickets meaning Runcton needed 43 off the last five overs.

With one wicket remaining and 16 runs to win off the last over, Skipper smashed three boundaries in four balls, with a six to win sparking celebrations.

Skipper said: “After my bowling performances I had a feeling that today was going to be my day.”

Scores: see left.

Ring Associates Man of the Match: Ben Coote. Ball Sponsor: Brown & Co.