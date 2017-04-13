Norwich honours for Downham Market Ryston Runners trio

”Hot and hilly” was the description most used by Ryston Runners to describe their experience of the Larking Gowan City of Norwich Half Marathon on Sunday.

There were no heroics in terms of PB times, but still some honours came back to the Downham club, courtesy of Matt Pyatt, Jane Ashby, and Sarah Partridge.

Jane (1:58:58) not only won the W65 category, but her time was faster than any of the women in the W60. This was further indication of her quality performances, as she heads towards the London Marathon, in which she has earned a “good for age” place.

Sarah (2:04:19) was second W60, and Matt (1:15:26) third Senior Man (4th overall). Both he and Jane are at the top end of their current age groups so there can only be better to come.

Stewart Robins was just outside the honours in the M45 category, 4th in 76th place overall in 1:32:19.

Paul Carter ran 1:46:45 for 333rd place. Pete Reed was 418th with 1:50:27, closely followed by Lisa Pyatt, 421st, 1:50:31. Martin Heeley’s first half marathon proved something of a baptism of fire as he struggled with conditions in the latter part of the race, finishing just inside the top 500, 495th, in 1:53:18. Helen Melville (1094th/2:10:25) and Ivan Nunn (1750th/2:35:33) completed the Ryston contingent.

On the previous day in the Exmoor Endurance Race over 10K, Nic Bensley placed 2nd overall/ 1st M45, to repeat last year’s achievement of being the recipient of a pair of specialised running pants for his efforts!

Liz Blakie and her daughter Becky completed the Rough Runner Hampshire 2017 event , near Petersfield and declared it a great way to spend a beautiful sunny day.