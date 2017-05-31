On a roll: King’s Lynn in title hunt after win at Letchworth

On Saturday King’s Lynn RHC took to the road again for their penultimate away game of the 2016/17 Premier League season at Letchworth Roller Hockey Club.

The game started in a dominant fashion for Lynn who enjoyed the majority of possession. It took 15 minutes before the deadlock was broken but two goals were scored in quick succession by Josh Taylor.

Shortly after Jack Tucker, who was later voted man of the match, added a third.

Ryan Barnes popped up towards the end of the first half to get his name on the scoresheet to take Lynn 4-0 up at half-time.

Into the second half and Lynn were clearly intent on continuing where they left off from in the first half.

Further goals from Michael Carter, Taylor and Matthew Baker helped double the score line in as many minutes.

Letchworth were getting rattled and the team fouls began to tally up. Lynn kept their heads and continued to control the game and again found the net on numerous occasions.

Jamie Griffin netted after a move straight from the training ground. Will Martin in the Lynn goal saved from the penalty spot. Despite the Lynn dominance a clean sheet wasn’t to be after a second penalty was awarded against the run of play and Letchworth converted. The travelling side still had time to add further goals through Barnes as convincing 14-1 winners.

After an impressive performance, with four games left this season the title is still up for grabs for in-form Lynn.

Thanks to sponsors ‘Samueljacks T-shirt shop’ and ‘Carter Engineering Supplies’ for their continued support and to those who travelled.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Matthew Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor (c) and Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.

Next fixture: Manchester at Lynnsport, Saturday (June 3), 7.15pm.