One year on and King’s Lynn team West Norfolk Ladies going strong

It’s a year and one day since West Norfolk Ladies formed under the guidance of Teresa Ford-Dunn and Rachel Wade and the team celebrated in style by producing a huge 59-0 win away at Sleaford Ladies.

Thanks to Anthony Williams and the team at Hunters Landrover King’s Lynn, their financial support has enabled the team to play in a new women’s kit. A strong squad of 18 travelled with another four currently out injured and several players unavailable.

West started with a strong pack lead by newly trained hooker Laura Howlett, aided by Lucie Gedge, and Wade led the pack exceptionally.

The pack constantly produced turnover ball at scrum time enabling the backs led by vice captain Kathryn Sharp clean, quick ball. Becca Clunan, making her debut, made some exceptional tackles and covered vast distances. Zoe Sharp in her new position of centre broke the gain line time and time again and was rewarded by crossing the try line twice, also converting two tries, and was awarded back of the match,

Georgie Lingham put in another huge vice captain performance, scoring five tries and converting five.

Amber Wadlow made some great breaks at flanker and Sarah Hodgson earned forward of the match – her line out catching was top class. At the back line of the scrum, Nerea Fernandez Rodriguez put in a game winning performance.

Making their West debuts, Charlotte Wales, Sian Hall and Claudia Langley all came off the bench strongly. Scrum half Livvi Hodges deservedly got on the score sheet.

Captain Wade said: “It’s so easy to lead a team who train so hard and support each other both on and off the pitch. I am so proud to play alongside them all. Week after week we beat teams that on paper should be smashing us off the park.”

West travel to Bury Foxes – who are two levels higher – on November 6, 2pm KO.