Opening bat fifties move Castle Rising into second

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

Castle Rising moved into second spot in the league as they beat Happisburgh by 56 runs, openers Ollie Denton (55) and Darren Clarke (54) being their main contributors in a 237 for 7 total.

Matt Taylor recorded 10-3-30-3 in the Happisburgh reply.

St Andrews moved clear at the top of Division One on Saturday as they overtook a stiff target of 236 set by Overstrand, to win by 6 wickets, helped in large part by Ryan Finney who scored a mammoth 146. Ben Reedman earlier top scored for Overstrand with 67.

Castle Acre remain winless, as Saxlingham demolished them by 9 wickets, Craig Neave (4-33) and Alex Browne (3-11) the destroyers in chief, while Ollie Browne cracked 56* in the run chase of Acre’s 125 all out in 43.1 overs (Michael Edwards 43).

Sandringham also won with help from Richard Hurst (66), Andy Walder (59) and Jack Melton-Doy (59) setting up a target of 246 for 5 in their 45-over allocation and an 83-run triumph at Kirkley & Belton, Damon Hudson 3-25; while Felthorpe won at Great Yarmouth.

There is a logjam at the top of Div 2W with two points separating the unbeaten top four. Reepham & Salle narrowly head the list, George Wright picking up 5-37 in their close win over Drayton. East Harling’s Stuart Ayton (5-43) and Stuart Hilton (4-42) starred in their win, while Dan King (69 and 3-25) led Narborough to victory over Beetley by 54 runs after scoring 196-6.

Elsewhere Great Ellingham won, and Gooderstone won thanks to Ade Seymour (67 no) and Tom Bedingfield (5-10) when posting 208-3 and dismissing Holt for 135.

Another logjam is in Div 3W, as North Elmham were brought back into the pack as they lost to Sandringham A by 6 wickets, Jack Chilvers 4-11 and Sid Dobing 46 not out.

Saham Toney A head the pile after beating Beeston while Swaffham (Matthew Friend 2-9, Andrew Pragg not out 30) are also in the mix following a 5-wicket victory over Bircham 2nds (Aaron Howell 2-29).

Other result: Heacham 92-4 (Anthony Sadler 52 no; Sean Wright 3-11) beat Thornham 88 all out (David Colville 3-13).

Kevin Fisher took 5-9 as Castle Rising A top Div 4NW. The reliable David English returned 10-7-6-4 as Rising posted 159 all out, while Gooderstone 2nds replied with 71 all out in 31.2 overs.

Other results: Fakenham 3rds -24pts, Hockwold 2nds 24pts. Boughton 52-6 (26.2ov; James Allen 17) beat Denver 2nd XI 51-10 (29.2ov). Dersingham 2nd XI 162-1 (22ov; Alex Havers not out 56, Jack Southgate not out 93) beat Mundford 2nd XI 156-8 (45ov; Mark Pickering 10-2-18-4).