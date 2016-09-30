Owners at Hunstanton retain the Searles Ryder Cup

The Owners’ team retained their trophy as Searles Golf and Country Club held their own version of the Ryder Cup.

Now in its 15th year, the competition pits those members of Searles GC who live locally (Locals, wearing yellow shirts) against those that own holiday homes on the Searles Leisure Resort site (Owners, wearing blue shirts), while 18 people represented each team in nine groups.

Golf at Searles

Captain Rob Hills took charge of the Owners with Stuart Fleming leading the locals, and after the morning format of Fourball, Owners at the halfway stage led 5½ points to 3½.

In the afternoon match of Foursomes, a halve for Owners’ John Wills and Barry Smith meant that they had secured the nine points required to retain the trophy and when ladies Teresa Hills and Angela Bissett also gained a point a clear victory had been sealed 11½ to 6½.

The owners have now won four years in a row after the locals dominated for the four years before that.

l Searles Resort Golf Club held their ninth annual Seniors Championship, which is open to men and ladies but has never been won by the same person twice.

With a competitive field of seniors and good conditions, the top five players all scored 36 points or better. In third on 39 points was John Beck and tied on 40 were Phillip Duke and Gerard Hargadon.

In the play off on the par 3, 9th tee to decide the winner, Hargadon’s club selection let him down and resulted in a bogie 4, however Duke shot a par 3 and took the victory.