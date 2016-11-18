Parnell and Skipper slot Peggs King’s Lynn table tennis maximums versus Heacham

Lynn Table Tennis League sponsored by IBA Protect

By Danny Vertigan

In the Premier Division, a two man Heacham ‘A’ team entertained Pegg Scaffolding and ended up on the wrong side of a 9-1 result, Dale Parnell and Martin Skipper both gaining maximums for Peggs whilst Heacham’s consolation came from Leigh MacDonald’s win over Peter Pegg.

Avengers welcomed a strong Top Spynn team to Lynnsport and with the Brown brothers from Top Spynn both in fine form, gaining maximums, it was the away team who took the spoils 8-2.

Keith Phillips and Don Dixon both beat Richard Johnson.

Richard and Karl Brown also teamed up to take the doubles.

Ziggys hosted Wisbech Wizards.

Gary Hewitt led the way with a maximum and with Alan Nicholls and Chuck Hewitt both winning two apiece and also the doubles together, the home team went away with an 8-2 win.

The Wizards’ points both came from Brett Heppenstall.

Ambit Projects travelled down the A47 to visit Wasps, who had Steve Mason and Mike Crowson in great form, both winning all their games and the doubles together to take a 7-3 win.

In return Rob Rix, Graham Rogerson and Dave Whitby all won a game apiece against David Hughes who had stepped up from Division One to help out.

St James and Heacham battled it out and in the end it was the home team who took the spoils 6-4. Heacham’s James Patterson was too strong for St James on the night and posted a fine maximum, Aaron Howell also had a good win over Chris Gay.

St James’s Serafim Melo and Owen Turner both gained two wins and the doubles each, and with Chris Gay’s win over Vaughan Parker, they took the win.

Wasps ‘2’ head the Division One table after an 8-2 home win against the Blades team. Paul Reed posted a fine maximum and had good support from David Patrick and Terry Rudd who won two games each and also the doubles together. Jack Mason beat David and Terry in reply.

Wisbech Hawks are hot on the heels after a 10-0 win over Spin Doctors, Nick Pack and the two Grahams (Pack and Sheppard) all went the whole night unbeaten.

Green Fingers are still flying high in third position but had to work hard for a draw away to Swaffham Terriers. Peter Fysh went the night unbeaten for the home side, with another win from Keith Richardson and the two pairing up for the doubles it was enough to seal the draw.

Mike Cooper and Stuart Frost both gained a brace of wins with Andy Castleton chipping in with a solitary win also.

Runcton Holme are forcing themselves up the table with a fine 10-0 win over their ‘B’ team, John Mingay, Melvyn Jupp and Graham Warren all proving too strong for the oppostion.

Runcton Holme ‘A’ entertained Pauls Driving School and went down 4-6. A few close games in this one which could have gone either way.

Paul Barrett, Trevor Mason and Ashley Starling all gained a brace of wins each.

In reply Danny Vertigan was made to work hard for his maximum and paired up with John Ganley to win the doubles.