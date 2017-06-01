Pauline on time trial debut takes King’s Lynn limelight

In the King’s Lynn Cycling Club time trials, the Ladies’ Old School class doesn’t often occupy the limelight.

This category is never going to see the fastest times, but with the 11.5-mile Grimston circuit bathed in glorious sunshine, it certainly provided the closest racing. In the absence of runaway leader Heather Rugg, Pauline Sparrow took the narrowest of wins in her first appearance of the series. Her time of 41’21” edged out the unlucky Sam May by just two seconds.

Elsewhere, it was very much business as usual. Staying with the ladies, Kay Burgess remains unbeatable with four victories out of four in the Time Trial classification. Her winning time of 31’41” put her well clear of TriAnglia’s Renata Garfoot (34’00”), but with only KLCC riders being eligible for championship points, 13-year-old Bethany Barnett picked up the 12 points for second with 35’03”.

In the Men’s competition, Ben Stancombe was triumphant for the second race in a row thanks to his 25’36”. Just over a minute in arrears was Steve Neill, and there was a similar interval between him and the ever-present James Senter.

James’ sixth points haul of the season puts him on 58, just behind Ben’s 66.

The only other rider yet to miss a race this year is Simon Hardy, and he continued his dominance of the Men’s Old School category. He may have been frustrated not to crack the half-hour barrier, but he bagged his fourth win plus a huge lead in the championship with 74 points, unsurpassed in any other class.

Trevor Marshall, who has yet to finish lower than second, was runner-up, followed by Tye Rugg, 13, with an excellent 34’06”.

Tye’s time was the fastest of the three juniors, ahead of Bethany Barnett and Alec Marshall’s 35’58” in a repeat of the result of the previous race. Overall, Bethany retains a narrow lead over Tye by 66 points to 62.

Full results: Ben Stancombe 25’36”, Steve Neill 26’30”, James Senter 27’26”, Jamie Sparrow (KL Tri Club) 28’18”, Ray Barnett 28’39”, Jamie Standen 29’11”, Ian Kidman 29’31”, Simon Hardy 30’16”, Charlie Sopp (Fatbirds) 30’18”, Kay Burgess 31’41”, Trevor Marshall 32’12”, Renata Garfoot (TriAnglia) 34’00”, Tye Rugg 34’06”, Bethany Barnett 35’03”, Alec Marshall 35’58”, Alan Pierce 39’51”, Pauline Sparrow 41’21”, Sam May 41’23”, Dave Bethell 46’27”.