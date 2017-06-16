Pegs have been cut for long awaited return to King’s Lynn rivers

The last seven days have seen good reports being given to bailiffs from the still water anglers; after the winds of the last seven days I couldn’t imagine any waters being still.

The river anglers are now getting itchy feet for the long awaited return to the rivers on June 16 (today).

Pegs have been cut on most stretches of the rivers in preparation for the opening day.

Springside: Tench to 4lb have been frequently showing in catches reported, Carp to 12lb have shown to both carp tactics and waggler tactics.

Roach and rudd continue to feed very well when targeted with maggot baits.

Bread, meat, corn and pellet have all been rewarded when used.

Bear Lake: Multiple catches continue to to reported from anywhere around Lake but the margins have begun to show carp to 11lb just under the rod tip.

Method feeders have also been rewarding when fishing tight to the island. Best baits have been pellet, corn and meat.

Queen’s Lake: Bream continue to feed well despite the winds gusting from the sea, a quieter week than of late but the winds has kept the bream anglers away.

The bream to 6lb have shown to the traditional bream style tactics, when offering either worm or maggot as a hook bait. Skimmers, roach and rudd have also been frequent feeders when targeted on the closer line. Maggot, worm and caster have been the more beneficial baits used.

Shepherd’s Lake: Tench to 4lb have been on the feed, carp to 14lb have also been showing, carp tactics have again proved rewarding when offering boillies or pellets.

Roach, rudd and skimmers have shown well on the whip, waggler and short pole when offering pinkie, caster and maggot.

Tottenhill: Both bream to 4lb 6oz and carp to 15lb 6oz have been feeding well during the last week, method feeder has again been rewarding for both carp and bream, odd carp showing to shallow tactics, bream have also shown on the pole line. Roach also show with the odd good perch when offering maggot.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Alan Owen – peg 21 – 146lb 12oz – maggot close in; 2 Myke Pollard – peg – 18 – 136lb 6oz – castor shallow down track and maggot margins; 3 Martin Shelldrake – 17 – 98lb – pellet and maggot close in.