Pentney sessions develop King’s Lynn Tri Club water skills

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club’s weekly swim sessions in Pentney Lakes began on Saturday, giving both members and non-members a chance to develop their open-water swim technique now the race season has started.

Some 17 swimmers took to the water, with others on safety duty.

Alex Gaunt and Steven Bowdery took part in the St. Neots Standard-distance Triathlon on Sunday, with its 1500m river swim, 45km bike and 10km run.

Both finished in under 3hrs thanks to a superb 26min swim from Gaunt and an 18mph average on the bike from Bowdery.

Next weekend is looking to be a busy one for members, with races both locally and abroad.