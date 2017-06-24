Perfect day for King’s Lynn ladies captains’ golf event

Ladies captain at King’s Lynn Golf Club, Sally Bettinson and Ladies vice-captain, Rebecca Maylard were relieved when their day was bright and sunny and the wind had dropped.

The course was in perfect condition. After all play was finished the prizes were presented by the Ladies captain and vice-captain.

Prize winners: Div. 1: 1 Di Mann 36pts, 2 Rosie Russell 35pts, 3 Alyson Wise 34pts ocb. Div 2: 1 Jenny Ebbs 35pts, 2 Anne Ellis 31pts ocb, 3 Janet Yeomans 31pts. Best front 9: see results on page 73.