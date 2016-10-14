Perky run sees Ryston Runner Balmer make Peterborough top 50

A weekend of extremes for Ryston Runners, with several athletes achieving personal bests while others experienced personal setbacks.

The Perkins Peterborough Half Marathon on Sunday, in which at least 25 members participated, saw more than half a dozen reporting achieving PB times.

Out of almost 4,250 finishers, Chris Balmer featured in the top 50 with a time of 1:16:19, while Warren Armstrong made the top 100 in 80th place with 1:19:19.

Also dipping under the 1:30 mark were Nic Bensley (1:21:54), Will Honeybone (1:27:45) and Martin Sheldrick, with a PB by five minutes of 1:27:46.

Ian Milburn was just outside the 1:30 on this occasion, clocking 1:30:56, before Lorena Latisaite powered home to a PB time of 1:33:36, closely followed by Graeme Leeson, achieving 1:33:55.

Also finishing in close order were Paul Carter (1:40:31) and Eamonn McCusker (1:40:54), before Barry Smith, who had the previous day finished fourth out of 36 in 1:48:23 in the RAF Mildenhall Half Marathon, dressed as Batman, crossed the line after 1:43:19 of running.

Soon after came John Bowen (1:44:01) and Adam Howard with Julia Norman, both on 1:44:15, a PB for Julia by three minutes.

Juliette Meek and Jeff Reed, the next two Ryston finishers, also recorded PB times, of 1:49:27 and 1:51:53, and by two and one minutes respectively. Andrew McNamara finished in 1:52:21 before Wendy Fisher recorded a PB by 47 seconds of 1:56:18. She was closely followed over the line by Sarah Partridge, who ran 1:57:51.

Four more club members finished in over two hours, the first of these being Cheryl Brown in 2:04:55.

Vitalija Fussell ran 2:16:56, Mick Ennis recorded a PB of 2:21:00, and Peter Brown, after many injury fraught years, completed the club’s line up with a time of 2:36:52.

Keith Morris’s result wasn’t published as he was a last-minute entry.

Time by his watch was 1:51:41.

Also at the weekend, Robert Simmonds ran 36:16 to finish 10th out of over 1,500 in the Herts 10K, and Cath Duhig, after a recent spell of good form, struggled in the Enfield League 5-mile Yacht Handicap race at Lee Valley, to finish fourth woman in 51:25.

Tony Savage ran the Vitality Oxford Half Marathon on Sunday – a flat and fast course in perfect conditions on a lovely autumnal morning.

He finished in 1:35:30, 765th out of 7,643 finishers, 29th M55. Full results are at www.oxfordhalf.co.uk.