Play tennis for free at Great Massingham Open Day

Tomorrow will see the fourth ‘Great British Tennis Weekend Open Day’ taking place at Great Massingham Village Hall tennis courts.

As part of a nationwide event organised by the LTA it gives everyone the chance to play tennis for free.

The morning starts at 10am with an opportunity for adult beginners to have a go – just turn up wearing trainers. From 10am juniors will enjoy fun and games with professional coaches and there will be a new ‘girl only’ session at midday.

The afternoon includes Cardio Tennis which is a fun way to keep fit and a chance to use the speed of serve and ball machines, with free play until 4pm.

To book a session go to: clubspark.lta.org.uk/greatmassinghamtennis or chance it and turn up on the day. For further information contact Ali on 01485 520700 or Annie on 01485 544135.

With over 200 members, Massingham Tennis & Multi-sports Club is one of the most active in Norfolk.

There are three club sessions a week, a ladies tennis morning, Saturday junior club, squad practice sessions and regular coaching available, for beginners, improvers and expert players.

The percentage of people playing tennis in Massingham is 20 times higher than the national average. “Inspirational,” said LTA president Peter Bretherton when he visited the club.