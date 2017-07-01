Podium places at Marham 10k and duathlon event

Teams from Ryston Runners and King’s Lynn Triathlon Club successfully competed in the Marham 10k road running race and duathlon in some thankfully cooler, yet breezy, conditions.

Thie event encompassed running round the perimeter of RAF Marham for the 10k while the duathlon included a 20k bike ride and then completing the run.

In the 10k, a trio of Ryston women – Charlotte Barratt, Pauline Drewery and Julia Norman – took the first three places in their category.

Adam Matthews was first man home for Ryston with Darren Easter taking third place.

More success came in the duathlon as Susan Matthews was first woman home.

Matthew Allen and Dan Guppy took first and second place respectively for the men, completing a large haul of trophies for the club.

Lynn Triathlon Club members were also no strangers to the podium this weekend, winning six trophies in total.

Five were claimed at Marham, where the bike was dominated by Daniel Guppy and Alistair Doig, who both completed the 20k in under 31 minutes.

Matthew Allen wasn’t far behind and demolished the field by running a 34-minute 32-second 10k, which would have comfortably won him first place in the 10k race that was being run at the same time.

Allen finished first in 1hr 07, Guppy was second in 1hr 12 and Doig was third in 1hr 14.

The ladies’ podium was also dominated by the club, with Geraldine Jordan claiming second place with a bike split of 36 minutes (1hr 25 overall) and Anna Seaman completed the podium line-up in third with in 1hr 30.

The impressive times weren’t restricted to the podium-finishers however, with Dave Neale (1hr 17), Mark Doughty (1hr 22), Ella Hoyos (1hr 42) and Julia Pepperel (1hr 46) all posting great times in windy conditions.

The race was organised in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Overall results

10k: Adam Matthews 1st 36.17, 3rd Darren Easter 38.11, Stewart Robins 5th 40.52, Mark Rollings 6th 43.34, Tony Savage 7th 43.56, Paul Carter 8th 45.04, Ian Milburn 9th 45.30, Barry Smith 10th 45.31, Charlotte Barrett 11th 45.46, Pete Reed 16th 46.31, Pauline Drewery 18th 47.30, Julia Norman 21st 49.22, Linda Marshall 22nd 49.41, Pauline Sparrow 35th 54.09, Keith Morris 38th 57.17, Sam Doughty 45th 65.21 and Hannah Marsters 49th 72.40.

Duathlon: Matt Allen 1st 67.09, Dan Guppy 2nd 72.09, Nic Bensley 4th 75.17, Neil Stapleton 5th 76.04, Susan Matthews 6th 76.07, Dave Neale (KLTC) 8th 77.48, Andy Merrett 11th 82.18, Jeremy Navrady 14th 84.28, Geraldine Jordan (KLTC) 15th 85.38, Anna Seaman 18th 90.50 and Martin Blackburn 20th 92.49.