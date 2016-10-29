Polly, 14, is most improved ladies golfer at King’s Lynn awards evening

Members, family and friends gathered for the annual King’s Lynn Golf Club prize presentation.

The evening was a celebration of all winners, from the mens’ and ladies’ sections, through the year.

At 14 years of age, protégé of club Professional James Weight, Polly Norman was most improved ladies golfer of the year and won the best nett prize in the ladies 36 hole club championships.

The season produced some notable first time winners.

l From left: club captain Kwai Li, Ladies captain Maggie Clarkson, general manager Richard Jessop, Ladies president Pat Simpson.