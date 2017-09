The Middleton Hall Golf Club ladies battled through 36 holes of golf in one day for the Club Championship.

Poppy Beales won with a magnificent 85+88=173 gross (66+69=135 net).

Elaine Wall was second with 88+92=180 gross (71+75=146 net) followed closely by Elaine Calvert with 93+88=181 gross.

Deborah Hemeter won the net competition with 66+72= 138.

A wonderful effort by all.