Positive effort from Downham Market Ryston Runners

Saturday saw seven Ryston Runners AC members taking part in the Positive Steps Peddars Way Ultra, 48 miles of multi terrain racing along the route of that famous East Anglian Roman pathway.

Phil and Paddy Thompson were the first of the Hares to finish, completing the course in 8:08:25/26 and 16th/17th places respectively.

Tim Smith

They had had about an hour to recover before Jason Stone crossed the line in 47th place in 9:07:29.

There followed a trio of Smiths, with Darren, training for a longer challenge later in the year, finishing in 58th place in 9:28:57 just nipping ahead of Karen and Andy Smith (no relation to Darren but married to each other) who were placed 59th and 60th with 9:29:49/50.

Completing the Ryston contingent, Kevin Piggott finished 84th of the 110 in total who completed the course, timed in on 10:17:56.

Conditions were relatively good for the event, after last’s year’s strong winds and heavy rain and all reported themselves very satisfied with their day’s sport.