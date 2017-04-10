Positive start to season on King’s Lynn waters

By Darren Reed

The new season on the lakes started well for anglers with catches reported on all of the waters.

There were plenty of roach and rudd showing on the whip, pole and waggler on Springside when offering loose offerings of maggot.

Carp to 8lb have also been feeding at mid-depth, waiting for the offerings that have been used to target the silvers.

Bear Lake got off to a very good start with carp to 9lb showing on all methods.

Method feeder claimed the vast majority of the better fish when offering corn or pellet.

Dobbing bread was also successful when targeting the carp.

Roach and rudd have shown well on the waggler, pole and whip on Queen’s Lake.

Pinkie, caster and maggot wer the more rewarding baits at the venue.

Bream to 8lb put in an appearance on traditional tactics.

Carp to 11lb were snapped up on carp style tactics at Shepherd’s Lake.

Bumper catches of bream were recorded, including one net of 100lb.

A catch of 21 bream to 5lb, plus two carp were recorded on the opening day while maggot has proved to be the more beneficial bait.

Tottenhill has seen a solid start with carp to 18lb 2oz reported.

Smaller carp have shown on the method feeder when using pellet, corn and meat.

Nar Valley Fisheries

Lake Geneva has produced more than ten 30lb carp, as well as a large number of double-figure 20lb fish and some cracking bream.

The best bag was by Kane Roberts who continued his successful season with a six-carp haul during a three-day session.

Tickets for the new season are now on sale and will be in the local tackle shops by Easter.

Hobbs’ Lake Trout Fishery is hosting an open day tomorrow between 9am and 4pm where visitors will be able to talk to staff, coaches and existing members about the venue and try the fishery for themselves.

For detailed information, contact Chris on 07900 285313.