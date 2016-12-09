Procter bags King’s Lynn club’s cycling trophy haul

King’s Lynn Cycling Club held its annual awards presentation on Sunday at The Masonic Hall in Lynn.

Chairman Phillip Seaman thanked all who attended the afternoon and presentation of all trophies were presented by president Monica Williamson.

On the left Bethany and on the right Florance

A magician called Matthew Who entertained members. A donation went to The Big C charity and the Lavender Hill Mob as this was Matthew’s wishes.

Music and video footage was played and viewed throughout the afternoon and thanks to club member Alec Marshall for providing music. KLCC also had a massive raffle which raised over £200 organised by Kay Burgess.

Awards and Trophies

2016 KLCC Evening Club 10-mile time trial championships. Junior Competition: 1= Bethany Barnett 152 points & 1st= Lewis Fulljames 152 points, 3 Tye Rugg 126 pts.

Men’s Old School (MOS): 1 Maciej Malyszka 174 points, 2 Peter Edward Louis Elsegood 139 points, 3 Paul Hunt 104 pts. Ladies Old School (LOS): 1 Kay Burgess 154 points, 2 Bethany Barnett 108 points, 3 Sarah Hardy 80 pts.

Ladies Time Trial (LTT): 1 Flo Thatcher 156 points, 2 Emma Thompson 124 pts, 3 Bethany Barnett 50 pts. Men’s Time Trial (MTT): 1 David Procter 174 points, 2 James Senter 156, 3 Jorge Vieira 136. Handicap Championship: 1 Jonny Falcao 53 points, 2 Lewis Fulljames 51, 3 Bethany Barnett 37.

Ladies champion for 2016 Kay Burgess. Junior Champion: Lewis Fulljames. Roadrace KLCC Award: Maciej Malyszka. Bert Sizen Trophy: Sarah Hardy. Veteran Champion: David Procter. Peter Balls Trophy: David Procter. Les Spinks Trophy: Steve Neill. Terry Lever Trophy: David Procter. Cliff Cawkwell Cup: James Senter. Somerset Maxwell Cup: James Senter. Fermoy Cup: David Procter. Eric Wharam Trophy: Lewis Fulljames. Malcolm Read Trophy: (pedlar) David Procter. Hill Climb: Jorge Vieira. Mountain Bike Challenge Shield: Jacob Shailes. The Saunders Shield this year went to Allison Bingham for services to KLCC and Go Ride.

l Cold and bright conditions greeted riders from KLCC competing in the Regional Cyclocross Championships held in Kent on Sunday, writes Ray Barnett.

The tough course included fast grass sections, even faster uphill road sections, tricky off camber corners, hurdles and steps, a huge run uphill, and a sand pit.

Racing against the best riders from across the Eastern and South East regions, KLCC were represented by Florence Barnett racing in U12, Bethany Barnett in U14, and Ray Barnett in Veteran 40.

Impeded by a commissaire on the start line, Florence had an unlucky start, further compounded by being held up just behind a crash into the first corner. She fought back to finish a comfortable second place. Bethany similarly had an unfortunate start, having to navigate around a stopped rider, but battled with her key rival from the Eastern League. A dramatic sprint finish concluded in Bethany clinching second place.

Ray had a fantastic start, but his fitness levels couldn’t keep up and slipped back to finish 34th.