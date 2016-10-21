Promoted Ryston Park Ladies hand out golf prizes

Ryston Park Ladies Section held their annual prize giving and lunch following a Stableford Competition won by Janet Coles with a fantastic 39 points.

Cup winners, Halliday Cup: Maggie Ward, Amy Goddard Trophy: Tracy Russell, Grannies Trophy: Patsy Parker, Brownlow Bowl: Liz Tyler, Doris Ball Rose Bowl: Tiff Mills, Lee Bennett Cup: Pat Blyth, Adcock Cup: Pam Taylor, Silver Cup: Sue Ward, Presidents Prize: Anne Emmerson, Captain’s Prize: Pam Taylor, Joan Burall Cup: Tiff Mills, Handicap Plate: Pam Taylor, Past Captains Day: Janet Coles, Copper Jugs: Susan Filby & Maggie Ward, Most Improved Golfer: Maggie Ward, Spring Foursomes: Liz Forgan & Pat Blyth, Autumn Foursomes: Pam Taylor & Sue Ward, Coronation Foursomes: Trish McManus & Tracy Russell, Daily Mail Foursomes: Susan Filby & Maggie Ward, Ping 4 Ball Betterball: Susan Filby & Maggie Ward, 2nd: Pam Taylor & Sue Ward, Birdie Tree: Tiff Mills (8 birdies).

Ryston Ladies won their Norfolk Scratch League moving from Division 3 up to Division 2 and the Ryston League Team came second in Norfolk Division 2. Considering the club has fewer than 50 lady members this is quite an achievement.

Ryston would welcome any new members – please enquire at the club office.