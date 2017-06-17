Putt-off decides one of tight Hunstanton Searles junior golf titles

The Searles Golf Club Annual Junior Club Championships took place in perfect sunny conditions.

This year to ensure juniors of all ages and abilities in the club could play, three divisions were competed in.

Junior Golfers & Supporters

The main event was an 18 hole stableford competition for those with official handicaps. A 9 hole stableford took place for those juniors without official handicaps or much as much experience.

The third division was for those with little or no time on the course. All juniors competing were a credit to the club and themselves.

The third division, playing five holes, proved tight with Tia Odedra and James Morley tying on 11 points. A putt off was played to decide the winner and James won by one putt.

The second division was also tight, won for the second year in a row by Megan Price who scored 15 points, beating Archie Edgson into second place on 13.

The main 18 hole stableford was also very tight. Alfie Edgson was pushed into second place on 42 points by Chloe Tarbard who took victory with an impressive 45.

Thanks must go to all the parents who support the juniors every week and Ray Stocker, PGA Professional, for working hard with them.

Junior coaching takes place every Sunday at 10am with Stocker for £4. For more information call 01485 536 010 or visit www.searles.co.uk