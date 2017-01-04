Pyatt heads Downham Market Ryston trio at Wymondham 10k

Three Ryston Runners who did not race on New Year’s Eve stretched their New Year legs at the traditional Norfolk first race of the year, the Wymondham 10k, and were glad they did.

After the race start had been delayed by some 15 minutes in the hope that the icy surface would thaw a little, especially at a particularly tricky section around the 6k mark, they set off on the exposed and hilly course with some 660 others.

Some 33 minutes and 24 seconds later Matt Pyatt (pictured) crossed the finish line in fourth place in his fastest time for two years.

Seven minutes later Pete Johnson took the honours in the M60 category with 40:34, then no more than 10 minutes had lapsed before Jane Ashby completed an amazing run, clocking 50:55 for fourth place in the W60 group, at the age of 69, with a time just a second shy of her second best set almost three years ago at GEAR.

Jane’s age graded result matched that achieved by Malcolm Tuff on New Year’s Eve at Marham, proving that the festive season did nothing to blunt Ryston’s competitive edge and that the club is starting the new year at the very top of its game.