Pyatt is Downham Market Ryston Runners toast of Dereham 10 with big win

A very strong team of 29 Ryston Runners, headed by overall race winner Matt Pyatt, ventured to Dereham on Sunday to contest the 10-mile road race.

In a field of 413 finishers they enjoyed cool and windy conditions which did not lessen the competitive nature of what is a deceptively challenging rural course with a number of personal bests (PB’s) achieved too.

Herewith a Ryston Rundown from the weekend, to go with the report on EMAC League already submitted. EYAL report from Gareth Hunt, Dereham 10 from Jeremy Navrady. Tim was at Dereham and took plenty of photos from which Im sure he will select a few to send in. (Thanks, Tim)

Star of the day Pyatt finished over two minutes ahead of his nearest competitor. Lydia Growns was the first Ryston lady home and third lady in the Senior Ladies category. Matt joined Warren Armstrong and Simon Able in claiming the first Men’s over 40 team prize while Lydia, Lorena Latisaite and Jan Manning were the first Ladies under 40 team.

Fellow athletes Pete Johnson and Jane Ashby took first place in the Men’s 60-64 and Ladies 65+ categories respectively. Simon Able was second in the Men’s 45-49 category while Tony Savage was third in the Men’s 55-59 category.

Additionally, as a county championship event, a number of medals were also claimed in their age categories: Matt Pyatt – gold, Tony Savage – bronze, Simon Able – silver, Pete Johnson – gold, Lorena Latisaite – bronze and Jane Ashby – gold; Pyatt, Armstrong, Able, Sheldrick county M40 team gold.

Overall results: 1st place Matt Pyatt 56 minutes and 19 seconds, 10th Warren Armstrong 1.01.23, 15th Adam Howard 1.02.24 (PB), 19th Simon Able 1.03.13, 23rd Martin Sheldrick 1.03.40 (PB), 31st John Hopgood 1.05.04 (PB), 37th Pete Johnson 1.05.31, 48th Neil Stapleton 1.06.13, 57th Stewart Robins 1.07.21, 61st Jadon Stone 1.07.37, 69th Lydia Growns 1.08.37, 74th Lorena Latisaite 1.09.09 (PB), 81st Tony Savage 1.09.59, 82nd Carl Manning 1.10.05, 92nd Jan Manning 1.11.41 (PB), 112th Kevin Howlett 1.13.25, 139th Lisa Pyatt 1.15.43, 147th Jeremy Navrady 1.16.08, 149th Paul Carter 1.16.34 (PB), 153rd Pauline Drewery 1.16.53, 187th Julia Norman 1.19.55, 214th Martin Blackburn 1.22.37, 257th Jane Ashby 1.26.16, 263rd Jeff Reed 1.26.38, 274th David Lane 1.27.55, 284th Sarah Partridge 1.28.52, 289th Wendy Fisher 1.29.41, 385th Gill Hart 1.44.19 and 392nd Mick Ennis 1.49.36.

l Eamonn McCusker ventured off to the Halstead Marathon, which has to be one of the most challenging courses in England, so he was very pleased (in kind conditions) with a time of 3:49, fourth M60. This was 14 minutes faster than his London time.

l Tim Rudd took part in the Red Bull World Run event on Sunday and managed to run just over 14 miles before being “caught” by the car, a Jaguar being driven at a set prescribed pace by ex-F1 ace David Coulthard.

Thousands of runners all over the world, all setting off at the same time, participated, with the winning distance covered before being caught recorded as 88km.

More at: http://www.redbull.com/en/events/1331787244622/wings-for-life-world-run