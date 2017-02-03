Pyatt leads in Freethorpe sub-hour Downham Market Ryston finishers

Ryston Runners AC members took part in the Freethorpe 10 mile race on Sunday.

An impressive quality field was assembled at the start of this event, with sub 60 minutes needed to get anywhere near the top 20 of the 662 finishers.

MLNF

Three of those achieving this benchmark time were: Matt Pyatt, 7th in 55:48, and taking third SM award; Matt Allen, 9th in 56:31, winning the M40 age group and probably setting a course record for that age group for the race (to be ratified); and Nic Bensley, second M45 in 59:53, which put him just outside the top 20, in 21st place, but confirmed his current excellent form.

Also setting a course age group record, the phenomenal Jane Ashby won the W65 category in 84:34.

Now she is able to devote time to a more focused training schedule Jane must surely be one to watch in the UK W70 category, which isn’t so many months away for her.

Pauline Sparrow made it a Ryston 1-2 in that age group with a time of 91:51. Lisa Pyatt also took some “bling” for Ryston with third place in the W35 race (76:31).

Pete Johnson won the M60s, in 71st place overall, with 66:39, while, less than 20 seconds behind him, Dan Pratt was another celebrating seeing the results of consistent structured training by recording a PB by over 10 minutes.

The next two Ryston finishers also celebrated achieving PB times, the ebullient Lorena Latisaite in 105th with 69:23, and new member Tim Rudd neatly placing 200th in 74:53. Tim finished just ahead of someone at the other end of the experience scale, Eamonn McCusker, who crossed the line six places later in 75:57.

Keith Morris just slipped outside the first 300 finishers with 81:05. Martin Blackburn and David Lane finished within a few seconds of each other, 382 and 383 / 84:30 and 84:39; plus Sarah Partridge, 473rd in 90:16, and Gill Hart, 591st in 101:52.